Tamil Nadu District Collector Denies BJP Allegations Of Forced Seat Vacating At Jallikattu Event

Tamil Nadu District Collector MS Sangeetha has rejected allegations made by BJP state president K Annamalai, who claimed she was compelled to vacate her seat at the Alanganallur Jallikattu event on January 16 to make room for friends of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s son, Inbanithi.

Annamalai, in a video posted on social media, accused DMK leaders of insulting the Collector, suggesting that she was forced to give up her seat for the Deputy CM's family members.

In response, Sangeetha firmly denied the accusations, describing them as baseless and stemming from a manipulated video. She clarified that no one asked her to vacate her seat and explained that, as per protocol, the District Collector stands when a minister does.

Sangeetha emphasized that such claims, based on pictures and without proper facts, were untrue. This exchange of allegations comes amidst a growing political dispute between the BJP and DMK, with both parties accusing each other of power misuse and smear campaigns.