Tamil Nadu Government Decided To Conduct School Management Committee Meetings Tomorrow

The schools must have meetings of their School Management Committees (SMC) on October 28 under a directive from the Tamil Nadu school education department. The state government's "Naam Palli Naam Perumai" programme included the formation of the SMCs.



The SMCs stipulate that there must be parents' or guardians' representation for children from underprivileged groups. The most recent SMC gathering took place in Tamil Nadu in March. According to the Right to Education Act, each SMC will consist of 20 members, 15 of whom must be parents or legal guardians of schoolchildren, and more than 50% of them must be women. Each school management committee will include elected members of the relevant local bodies, students, and teachers who are not parents or guardians.

According to the school education department, the meetings must be held between 3 and 4.30 pm. The department has given the SMCs instructions to actively increase enrollment in government schools and enhance teaching and learning processes. Additionally, the SMCs are instructed to make an effort to re-enroll any absentee pupils.

The chairpersons of the SMCs and other members are also instructed to monitor the students' health and perform routine physicals on them. The SMCs must also keep an eye on how the students performed in the quarterly exams.