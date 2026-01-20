Tamil Nadu Governor exits Assembly On opening day, alleges disrespect To National Anthem

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday left the Legislative Assembly without delivering the traditional inaugural address on the opening day of the year’s first session, sparking a fresh standoff between Raj Bhavan and the state legislature.

As the session began, Speaker M Appavu asked the Governor to follow established conventions and read only the address approved by the elected government. Amid objections from members of the ruling benches, the Speaker underlined legislative norms, stating that expressing opinions within the House was the prerogative of elected MLAs alone.

Responding from the floor, Governor Ravi said it was “unfortunate” that his speech was being interrupted and expressed dissatisfaction with how the proceedings were conducted. He claimed that the National Anthem was not accorded proper respect and alleged that his microphone was repeatedly turned off. Soon after making these remarks, he walked out without completing or formally presenting the address.

Later, Raj Bhavan released a statement detailing the reasons for the Governor’s exit. It alleged that he was prevented from speaking and that the prepared address contained several misleading and unsupported claims. The statement questioned the state government’s assertion that Tamil Nadu had attracted investments worth over ₹12 lakh crore, saying many memoranda of understanding existed only on paper and that actual investments were far lower. It further claimed that the state’s position in attracting foreign direct investment had declined in recent years.

The statement also accused the government of overlooking serious issues such as rising atrocities against Dalits and increasing incidents of sexual violence against Dalit women. Reiterating its criticism, Raj Bhavan alleged that the National Anthem had once again been disrespected, calling it a violation of a fundamental constitutional duty.