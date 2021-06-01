Tamil Nadu Promotes All The Students From Grades 1 to 8

According to the Tamil Nadu Director of Elementary Education, children in classes 1 to 8 in all State Board schools have been promoted to the next class for the academic year 2020-21, as per the terms of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.



The Director of the School Education Department issued a set of instructions to authorities across the state, instructing them to notify all government, government-aided, and private state board schools under their jurisdiction to promote all pupils from grades 1 to 8.

No child shall be held back in any class or expelled until the completion of primary school, according to Section 16 of the RTE Act 2009. Tamil Nadu has a no-detention policy for kids until they reach class 8.

Officials from the Education Department have also been directed to instruct heads of schools to enter all student names in the pass registry. Officials in the districts will issue additional directions to the schools.

As Tamil Nadu is now under a state of emergency, the Department has stated that more information on when schools would be able to reopen in order to begin distributing free textbooks and other resources to students would be published later.

The Tamil Nadu government stated in February that children in grades 9 through 11 have passed all of their exams. The statement came shortly after the state's schools were closed due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, board exams for students in class 12 have been postponed, and children are waiting for the rescheduling of their exam schedule.