Team led by Indian envoy in Colombo visits Tamil Nadu to discuss fishing issue 

Colombo: A team led by Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka visited Tamil Nadu recently to discuss several issues including the controversy over fishing in the sea between India and Sri Lanka, a statement said. High Commissioner, Gopal Baglay, along with two officials, visited Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry from November 21-24, the diplomatic mission in Colombo said.

During the visit, the delegation had met Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and also had called on state Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare, and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister, Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee K.S.Masthan in Chennai.

Baglay also visited the coastal town of Rameshwaram and interacted with the local fishing community on the issues faced by Indian fishermen.

"Government of Tamil Nadu officials briefed the visiting High Commissioner on the infrastructure and other facilities they had developed for deep sea fishing in the district. The High Commissioner also utilised the opportunity to visit the old ferry harbour in Dhanuskodhi that had catered to people-to-people connectivity between India and Sri Lanka," the High Commission statement said.

Having discussed with the senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government and other

stakeholders, it has been decided to facilitate early holding of India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on Fisheries and interactions between fishermen associations of both the countries.

"The High Commissioner was informed that a team from Tamil Nadu would visit Sri Lanka for finalising modalities of auction for the unsalvageable Indian fishing boats in various Sri Lankan harbours," the statement said.

The High Commissioner also has visited Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camp in Tiruchirapalli and interacted with the Sri Lankan refugees accommodated there. Participating at a trade and investment event organised by the South Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), the High Commissioner has stressed on the importance of close collaboration to harness trade and investment opportunities for Indian business in Sri Lanka.

Visiting Puducherry, the High Commissioner also had met Governor Dr Tamilisai

Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy. Having provided rich fishing grounds for fishermen in southern India and northern Sri Lanka, the narrow marine strip, the Palk Bay has become a highly-contested area with allegations of ongoing poaching by Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan waters, and Indian fishermen's allegation of harassment by the Sri Lanka Navy.