The Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Announced The Establishment Of Major Sports City In Chennai

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced in the Assembly that some initiatives will be taken for the development of sports in Tamil Nadu. It include a 3% reservation in employment for silambam champions which is a martial art, recommence the Chennai ATP tennis tournament, organising Beach Olympics, and developing a sports city in Chennai.

He also announced the construction of a dedicated stadium for 'jallikattu' (bull-taming) competitions in Alanganallur, Madurai. The chief minister added that an Olympic Gold Quest will be implemented for Rs 25 crore to aid Tamil Nadu athletes in winning medals in international sports contests such as the Olympics.

He announced on his own that a sophisticated boxing facility with facilities for volleyball, badminton, basketball, kabaddi, indoor games, and a gym will be built in north Chennai for Rs 10 crore.

He stated the State government would take steps to resurrect the Chennai Open ATP tennis tournament and start organizing the Beach Olympics, in addition to granting a 3% employment reservation for silambam champions.

Furthermore, Stalin stated that the government is working to develop Olympic Academies in four zones so that athletes can compete for medals in international contests, as benches thumped. According to him, the administration intends to build sporting facilities throughout the state, including mini-stadiums in each Assembly constituency. He went on to said this will greatly improve and is enacted for the betterment there of youth.