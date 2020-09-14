TN Assembly: DMK MLAs wear masks with slogan against NEET

Chennai: The masks against coronavirus infection on Monday turned into a political protest instrument in Tamil Nadu's state Assembly.

The DMK Legislators, including party President M. K.Stalin wore a white mask with slogan against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on it and attended the session.

The three-day Assembly session is being held at Kalaivanar Arangam instead of the Assembly hall at Fort St.George.

The session on the opening day was adjourned for Tuesday after adopting condolence resolutions mourning the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress Lok Sabha Member from Tamil Nadu H. Vasanthakumar, DMK lawmaker J.Anbazhagan, former Legislators and others who died due to Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters later Stalin said the Speaker did not accede to our request to pass a condolence resolution for the students who committed suicide fearing NEET.

He also said the party had earlier said two days of the Assembly session is insufficient to deliberate on various issues.