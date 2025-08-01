TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary Results 2025 Out at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Government Exams Department (TNDGE) has released the results for Class 10 SSLC and Class 11 HSE (+1) supplementary exams 2025. Students who wrote the exam in July can now check their marks online at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. To see the result, students need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

This year, in Class 10, a total of 8,71,239 students wrote the exam and 8,17,261 passed, with a pass rate of 93.80%. In Class 11, out of 8,07,098 students, 7,43,232 passed, and the pass rate is 92.09%. The SSLC exams were held from July 4 to July 10, and HSE +1 exams from July 4 to July 11.

Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board does not share the names of toppers. Instead, it tells which districts did best. This is to stop unhealthy competition between students. Students can also visit the IE Education Portal for more updates and help.