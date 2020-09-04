TN's western zones have spike in Coronavirus cases, Chennai remains steady

As has been reported for more than a week, the western part of Tamil Nadu, notably Coimbatore district continues to have a high number of coronavirus affected cases. On Friday, the tally for that zone stood at 595 while Cuddalore, on the Chennai- Puducherry route stood at 499 Coronavirus cases. These were the two districts which had the maximum cases in the State after Chennai which had 992 cases, higher than the Thursday tally of 968.

With a total of 5,976 cases, Friday seemed yet another problem day for Tamil Nadu. 4,51,287 is the number of cases that the State has seen over the past five months and more. Chennai alone has 1,39,720 cases.

The government meanwhile has imposed a fresh set of fines for violators of Covid-19 protocol. While a fine of Rs 200 would be levied on those who do not wear masks, Rs 500 would be the fine for those who don't maintain social distance. The Governor has approved the latest revisions to the Public Health Act, brought into force by the State government. There are more fines to be levied for commercial establishments and those who spit in public, who would have to cough up Rs 500 if caught doing it.