Tribal Woman In Tamil Nadu To Hoist The Tricolor For The First Time

For the first time since taking office two years ago, Saraswathi Vijayan, a member of the Irula tribe and the president of the Velukkattai Panchayat in the Krishnagiri district, will hoist the national flag. A recent survey by the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) across 24 districts of the state revealed that many Panchayat presidents from the Dalit community were not permitted to raise the national flag and that many of them were not even permitted to hold office.



Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu, issued an order to all district collectors to stop caste discrimination when flying the national flag during the Independence Day festivities after the survey report was widely covered by the media. The flag could not be raised on the Velukkattai Panchayat grounds by Saraswathi Vijayan, who took office as president in January 2020. She was required to raise the flag at Panchayat Union Middle School rather than the Panchayat office during Republic Day ceremonies in 2020.

Following the disclosure of this information, the Velukkattai Panchayat secretary and BDO travelled to the location on Thursday and built a pole on the Panchayat's property so that the president might raise the national flag during Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile the Dravidian political parties of Tamil Nadu have been preaching Periyar's ideology, many Dalit families in Tamil Nadu are experiencing discrimination and obvious demarcation in practise. They might remember that a spate of murders occurred in South Tamil Nadu in October 2021 as a result of tensions between upper castes and Dalits.