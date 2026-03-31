TVK candidate booked for alleged sexual harassment; police launch probe in Tiruvallur

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against a candidate of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following allegations of sexual harassment, triggering political controversy in the state

A case has been filed against Prakash alias Kutty, the TVK candidate from the Poonamallee Assembly constituency, under multiple sections, including Section 6, and an investigation has been initiated in the Tiruvallur district.

Prakash currently serves as the party’s Tiruvallur South district secretary.

According to police, the case stems from a complaint filed by a woman who is a party executive. In her complaint, she alleged that Prakash sexually harassed her during a wedding reception held in Tiruvallur around six months ago. The event was attended by several TVK leaders, including the party’s general secretary Anand, along with district-level office bearers.

The complainant reportedly stated that she had initially raised the issue within the party leadership at the time of the incident. However, despite assurances that action would be taken, no steps were allegedly initiated by the party.

The matter resurfaced on Monday when the woman, accompanied by her husband, approached the Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police’s office and submitted a formal complaint detailing the alleged harassment.

Based on her statement, Tiruvallur town police registered a case and began preliminary inquiries.

Police officials confirmed that the complainant has been questioned, and further investigation is underway. They added that appropriate legal action would follow based on the findings of the probe.

Meanwhile, the case has taken a contentious turn with Prakash’s family rejecting the allegations. His wife has filed a counter-complaint with the district police, claiming that the accusations are false and motivated.

She alleged that the complainant fabricated the charges after not being given a position within the party.

The development comes at a sensitive time, shortly after TVK leader Vijay announced the party’s list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, naming Prakash as the nominee from Poonamallee.

With elections approaching, the incident is likely to draw significant political attention as the investigation progresses.