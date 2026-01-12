TVK Leader Vijay Travels To Delhi For CBI Questioning In Karur Stampede Probe

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay is scheduled to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi on Monday in connection with the Karur stampede case. The incident, which occurred in September last year during a TVK rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district, resulted in the deaths of more than 40 people and left over 60 injured.

Vijay departed from Chennai earlier in the day and is expected to reach the CBI headquarters in the national capital for questioning. According to reports, the TVK has sought security arrangements from the Delhi Police ahead of his appearance before the probe agency.

The tragic stampede took place on September 27, 2025, when a massive crowd gathered for Vijay’s rally. Police officials said the organisers had anticipated an audience of around 10,000 people and had requested a suitable venue accordingly. However, nearly 27,000 people reportedly turned up, far exceeding expectations and leading to overcrowding.

Authorities noted that crowds began assembling as early as 11 am for the afternoon event and continued to grow through the evening. During this time, there were reportedly inadequate arrangements for food and drinking water for those waiting, adding to the distress and chaos at the venue.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Madras High Court strongly criticised the handling of the rally, describing the stampede as a major man-made disaster. Many of those who lost their lives were women and children who had travelled from different parts of the state to attend the event. The CBI is continuing its investigation to determine responsibility and lapses that led to the tragedy.