Vijay Declares 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections A Battle Between TVK And DMK At Party's First General Body Meeting

At the inaugural general body meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor-turned-politician Vijay delivered a fiery speech targeting both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Declaring the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a direct contest between TVK and DMK, Vijay accused the DMK government of corruption, poor governance, and suppressing his party’s activities. He criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin's leadership, calling the administration “fascist” and questioning its commitment to law and order.

Vijay also attacked the BJP-led central government, alleging neglect of Tamil Nadu’s interests through policies like GST allocation, education funding cuts, and delimitation plans. He warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to handle Tamil Nadu with care, emphasizing the state’s historical political resilience.

Highlighting TVK’s ideological foundation, Vijay cited inspirations from leaders such as Periyar, Kamarajar, Ambedkar, and Velu Nachiyar. He asserted that TVK represents uncompromising principles of social justice, inclusivity, and equality. Confidently positioning TVK as the main opposition to DMK, Vijay assured his supporters that victory in 2026 is inevitable.