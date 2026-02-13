Vijay Targets MK Stalin Over Congress Alliance, Cites Chief Minister’s India Today Interview

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, invoking an interview given by the CM to India Today to question the future of alliance politics in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Salem, Vijay claimed that Stalin himself had admitted that alliances do not work in Tamil Nadu, using this to underline what he described as internal strain within the ruling coalition. He pointed specifically to the Congress being kept out of power despite being an ally, suggesting that partnerships were limited to electoral gains rather than governance.

Mocking the DMK leadership, Vijay alleged that while alliances are useful for winning elections, the Chief Minister prefers to retain control once in office. His remarks followed Stalin’s recent statement at a public forum that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would form the government on its own after the 2026 Assembly elections, even though it would contest the polls with the Indian National Congress.

Stalin’s comments had fuelled speculation about discord between the allies, especially after Congress leaders publicly expressed dissatisfaction over not being included in the government. While the Chief Minister reaffirmed the electoral alliance, he avoided committing to any power-sharing arrangement.

At the Salem event, Vijay widened his attack, accusing the DMK government of failing on law and order, women’s safety and employment, and claimed that public sentiment in Tamil Nadu was shifting towards change. He also alleged that the state government was deliberately denying permission for his rallies, deriding the newly introduced standard operating procedures for public meetings as politically motivated.

Vijay further countered criticism about his lack of political experience by questioning the ruling party’s record, alleging corruption and misuse of power. He asserted that the aspirations of the people were no longer aligned with the DMK, positioning his party, TVK, as an alternative ahead of the 2026 elections.