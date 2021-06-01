Woman From Tamil Nadu Came Forward To Feed The Homeless Senior Citizens With The Support Of Her Friends

During the lockdown, 27-year-old K Kanimozhi of Alagappa Nagar in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, provided lunch and dinner to 25 impoverished and homeless senior citizens. She and 11 of her friends have started a WhatsApp group to coordinate and gather donations.

She has lived with her grandmother since her parents died when she was a child. She has completed an ITI course and is functioning as a short lived assistant at a ration shop on Ariyalur College Road.

She saw homeless people on the road, without food, on her way home from work during the meantime of the lockdown imposed in regard to the pandemic. She felt compelled to assist them as a result. With the help of her close friends, she formed the WhatsApp group 'Maruvom Matruvom.' Kanimozhi has been serving lunch and dinner to such elderly people on the roadside for more than 15 days, thanks to the group's fundraising efforts.

She also recalled the times of her childhood when she helped the students who had lost their parents like her with the help and assistance of her friends by serving them clothes.

She stated that she is not able to help every hungry person even if she wants but she is helping the 25 elderly people with the support of her friends.