Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to Step Down After 18 Years; Satya Nadella Hails His Legacy

In a major leadership transition, Shantanu Narayen has announced he will step down as CEO of Adobe after nearly two decades at the helm. His decision comes during a pivotal moment for the creative software giant, as investors and industry watchers closely evaluate the company’s direction in an artificial intelligence–driven era.

Narayen, who has led Adobe since December 2007, will continue serving as CEO until a successor is appointed and will remain chair of the board, ensuring continuity in leadership.

Soon after the announcement, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, shared a heartfelt message praising Narayen’s leadership and industry impact. Writing on X, Nadella said:

"Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You’ve built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what’s possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere.”





Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You’ve built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what’s possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere. What has always stood out to me is the empathy you’ve brought to the creative… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 12, 2026





He emphasized that Narayen’s influence went beyond professional collaboration, adding:

“Grateful for your friendship, mentorship, and for all you’ve done for Adobe and for our industry,"

Leadership During Industry Transformation

Adobe’s leadership change comes as the company navigates rapid advances in AI-powered creative tools. Emerging image-generation platforms — including offerings from Google — are reshaping how users create and edit visual content, increasing competition in Adobe’s core markets.

At the same time, Adobe has been accelerating its own AI initiatives. The company reports strong adoption of its AI-first tools, with annual recurring revenue from such offerings more than tripling year over year. Narayen struck an optimistic tone about the road ahead, saying:

"This is not a goodbye by any means but a time for reflection.”

He added, “The next era of creativity is being written right now—shaped by AI, by new workflows and by entirely new forms of expression,"

An Era of Growth and Expansion

Narayen’s tenure marks one of the most transformative periods in Adobe’s history. When he took charge, the company employed around 3,000 people and generated under $1 billion in annual revenue. Today, Adobe has grown into a global technology leader with over 30,000 employees and annual revenue exceeding $25 billion.

Its creative software ecosystem became an industry standard for designers, filmmakers, marketers, and digital professionals worldwide, cementing Adobe’s position at the center of the creative economy.

A Career Built on Technology and Innovation

Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as vice president and general manager of its engineering technology group. He rose through the leadership ranks, becoming president and COO in 2005 before assuming the CEO role in 2007. In 2017, he was named chairman of the board.

Before Adobe, he held product development roles at Apple and Silicon Graphics, and co-founded the photo-sharing startup Pictra.

According to Adobe, Narayen holds five patents. His academic credentials include a master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University, an MBA from University of California Berkeley, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Osmania University.