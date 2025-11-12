Apple and WhatsApp Pledge Global Spyware Alerts as Israeli Firms with Trump Links Reignite US Surveillance Debate

Apple and WhatsApp are renewing their commitment to alert users targeted by government-backed hacking tools, even within the United States. The move comes as fresh concerns emerge over Israeli-founded spyware firms with growing ties to Donald Trump’s circle and renewed interest from US government agencies.

Both companies reaffirmed their stance after a popular publication revealed that Paragon Solutions and NSO Group—two controversial Israeli-origin spyware makers now largely owned by American investors—are seeking to expand their influence in Washington.

The timing is significant: Paragon has reportedly inked a deal with the Trump administration granting US immigration officials access to its advanced hacking platform, Graphite. Meanwhile, NSO Group, notorious for its Pegasus spyware, has appointed David Friedman, Trump’s former ambassador to Israel, as executive chairman of its holding company.

While Paragon and NSO maintain that their technologies are designed to help governments combat terrorism and organized crime, their software has repeatedly been misused to surveil journalists, activists, and political dissidents across the globe.

Apple and WhatsApp Stand Firm on Privacy

Apple and WhatsApp—longtime critics of commercial spyware—have made it clear that their privacy policies remain unchanged.

“Threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been individually targeted by mercenary spyware, and geographic location is not a factor,” Apple stated.

A WhatsApp spokesperson echoed this sentiment, stressing that protecting users remains the company’s top priority “by disrupting hacking efforts, building new layers of protection and alerting people whose device has come under threat, no matter where they are in the world.”

Both tech giants have taken strong legal and technical actions against spyware developers. WhatsApp, owned by Meta, secured a major court victory in October when a US judge permanently banned NSO Group from targeting its users, capping six years of legal battles. Apple, on its part, has repeatedly issued threat notifications to individuals—from journalists in India to opposition figures in Spain—when evidence of mercenary spyware was detected.

Spyware’s Troubling Resurgence in the US

Paragon’s agreement with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has raised alarms among lawmakers. Initially signed under the Biden administration in 2024, the contract was paused after reports surfaced that Graphite spyware had been misused to hack nearly 90 journalists and activists in Italy. The company later ended its Italian contract citing “violations of terms of service.”

The deal, however, was revived in September under Trump’s leadership. “I’m extremely concerned about how ICE will use spyware, facial recognition and other technology to further trample on the rights of Americans and anyone Donald Trump labels as an enemy,” said Senator Ron Wyden, a vocal critic of unchecked surveillance.

At the same time, NSO Group—blacklisted by the Biden administration in 2021 for activities “contrary to US national security”—is seeking rehabilitation. With new US backers, including investor Robert Simonds, and Friedman at the helm, the company is reportedly hoping to see its sanctions lifted. “I hope that will be accomplished, but we haven’t made that request yet,” Friedman told reporters in Israel.

Cybersecurity experts warn that the resurgence of such firms poses grave risks. “Nobody is protected when it comes to mercenary spyware,” cautioned John Scott-Railton of Citizen Lab. “The last thing America needs right now is a silent spyware epidemic.”

For Apple and WhatsApp, the message remains unambiguous: their fight against spyware will continue—no matter who’s behind it.