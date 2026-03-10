Apple Expands India Manufacturing, Now Produces 25% of Global iPhones

In a significant shift to its global supply chain strategy, Apple is rapidly expanding its manufacturing footprint in India. Recent reports indicate that one out of every four iPhones sold worldwide is now assembled in the country — a major milestone in Apple’s diversification beyond China.

According to a report by a famous publication, Apple assembled nearly 55 million iPhones in India in 2025. This marks a sharp rise from 36 million units produced the previous year, reflecting an impressive 53 percent year-on-year growth. With Apple’s total global iPhone output estimated between 220 million and 230 million units, India now contributes roughly 25 percent of overall production.

This expansion is widely seen as part of Apple’s broader effort to reduce reliance on China amid US tariffs and ongoing geopolitical trade tensions.

India’s policy push fuels growth

Apple’s manufacturing momentum has been strongly supported by the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, aimed at attracting global manufacturers. The incentives have helped offset operational challenges such as supply chain gaps and logistics costs that companies typically face in India.

However, the current subsidy programme is scheduled to expire on March 31, and industry stakeholders are in discussions with New Delhi to explore an extension.

Last year also marked a strategic milestone for Apple’s India operations. The company assembled all models of its latest iPhone 17 lineup — including Pro and Pro Max variants — in India from day one of launch. Meanwhile, older generations like iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 continue to be produced locally for both domestic sales and exports.

Strong partner ecosystem

Apple currently operates five iPhone assembly facilities in India through manufacturing partners including Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron Corp.. Beyond final assembly, Apple’s wider Indian supply chain includes more than 45 component suppliers.

The scale of operations has also translated into employment generation. Reports suggest Apple’s manufacturing presence has created over 3,50,000 direct and indirect jobs across the country.

Government estimates further highlight the scale of growth. Between 2021–22 and 2024–25, Apple is said to have produced iPhones worth more than $45 billion in India. Nearly 76 percent of this output — valued at around $34 billion — was exported to international markets, reinforcing India’s role as a global manufacturing hub.

Apple’s growing market influence in India

Apple’s local manufacturing push coincides with its strengthening market position in India, particularly in the premium smartphone category. Data from Counterpoint Research shows the company held a 12 percent market share in India during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Consumer demand has also remained robust. The iPhone 16 emerged as the best-selling smartphone in the country, recording 6.5-million-unit sales between January and November 2025.

Together, rising production capacity and growing consumer demand signal Apple’s deepening commitment to India — not just as a manufacturing base, but as a key strategic market.