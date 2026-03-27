Apple Offers Rare Bonuses to Retain iPhone Designers Amid Rising AI Talent War

Apple Inc. has rolled out uncommon, out-of-cycle bonuses for members of its iPhone Product Design team in a strategic move to curb employee departures to fast-growing artificial intelligence startups. The decision reflects mounting pressure on the tech giant as competitors, particularly OpenAI, aggressively recruit top engineering talent to build next-generation AI-powered devices.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the bonuses—granted as stock units—are valued between $200,000 and $400,000 over a four-year vesting period. Employees must remain with Apple for the full duration to receive the complete payout, a structure consistent with the company’s long-term compensation approach. However, the final value of these awards could fluctuate depending on Apple’s stock performance.

The move comes as Apple leadership grows increasingly concerned about a noticeable uptick in employee exits. AI startups are offering significantly higher compensation packages, in some instances reaching nearly $1 million annually in stock incentives for individual engineers. This widening pay gap has intensified competition for skilled professionals, especially those with experience in hardware design and AI integration.

OpenAI has emerged as a major competitor in this space. The company has enlisted former Apple design chief Jony Ive to contribute to its vision for a new generation of AI-centric devices. Additionally, OpenAI’s hardware division, led in part by former Apple executive Tang Tan, has already recruited dozens of engineers from Apple. These hires span multiple product lines, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro.

Within Apple, the iPhone Product Design group—responsible for shaping both the functionality and engineering of devices—is now overseen by Rich Dinh, operating under the broader hardware engineering division led by John Ternus. This team plays a critical role in translating industrial design concepts into finished products, making it particularly vulnerable to talent poaching.

Meanwhile, new entrants are also targeting the consumer hardware space. Figure AI founder Brett Adcock recently announced plans for a new AI-focused gadget company called Hark. The startup has already attracted former Apple designers and engineers, signaling intensifying competition in the emerging AI hardware market.

Both OpenAI and Hark are working on AI-driven devices that could potentially replace smartphones as the primary personal computing interface. In response, Apple is accelerating its own AI hardware initiatives, including the development of smart glasses, upgraded AirPods, and a wearable pendant equipped with Siri and computer vision capabilities.

The rapid evolution of AI technology has caught Apple somewhat off guard, prompting internal shifts as employees explore new opportunities. While the current bonuses aim to stabilize the workforce, they are not unprecedented. Similar retention measures were implemented three years ago during another wave of recruitment pressure.

Additionally, Apple has previously adjusted compensation to remain competitive in the AI talent race. Last year, the company increased pay for its in-house AI models team amid reports that rivals were extending offers exceeding $100 million in select cases.

As Apple approaches its 50th anniversary, retaining key engineering talent has become a pressing challenge. The company’s ability to navigate this competitive landscape will likely play a crucial role in shaping its future in the rapidly evolving AI-driven technology sector.