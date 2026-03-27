Apple to Open Siri for Rival AI Assistants in Major iOS 27 Overhaul

Apple is preparing a significant shift in its artificial intelligence strategy by opening up Siri to third-party AI assistants as part of its upcoming iOS 27 update. The move signals a broader effort to reposition the iPhone as a competitive AI platform and close the gap with rivals in Silicon Valley.

According to sources familiar with the development, Apple is building new tools that will allow AI chatbot applications downloaded from the App Store to integrate directly with Siri. While Siri already connects to ChatGPT through an existing partnership, the company now intends to expand support to additional AI services, offering users more flexibility and choice.

This overhaul is central to Apple’s larger ambition to revive its standing in artificial intelligence. Siri, first introduced nearly 15 years ago, has struggled to keep pace with rapid advancements in AI-driven assistants. By opening the ecosystem, Apple hopes to modernize its capabilities and attract both developers and users.

Under the planned system, users with apps such as Google Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude installed on their devices will be able to route their queries through these services using Siri. This would function similarly to how ChatGPT integration currently works, but with broader support for multiple platforms. Instead of relying on a single default assistant, users will be able to choose which AI service handles each request.

Apple is also expected to introduce an “Extensions” system, allowing external AI tools to interact not only with Siri but also with a new Siri app and other Apple Intelligence features. These options will reportedly be managed through a dedicated settings menu, where users can enable or disable specific services. The menu may also direct users to a new App Store section designed to showcase compatible AI applications.

“Extensions allow agents from installed apps to work with Siri, the Siri app and other features on your devices,” according to a message seen in test versions of the upcoming software.

Importantly, this initiative is separate from Apple’s internal efforts to enhance Siri using external AI models like Google Gemini. While those efforts focus on improving Siri’s underlying technology, the Extensions system is aimed at enabling direct interaction with third-party AI services.

The decision to broaden Siri’s integration options also reflects a shift away from exclusive partnerships. Apple had previously selected ChatGPT after evaluating multiple AI platforms internally, but the new strategy eliminates the need for such one-off agreements. This could allow Apple to adopt emerging AI technologies more quickly without lengthy negotiations.

Financially, the move may also benefit Apple by generating additional revenue through subscriptions to third-party AI services offered via the App Store.

The company is expected to unveil more details about its AI advancements at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8. However, as with many in-development features, the plans could still evolve or face delays before their official release.