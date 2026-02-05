Bharat Taxi Debuts With Cooperative Model, Promises Cheaper Fares and Fair Pay to Challenge Uber and Ola

India’s ride-hailing industry is preparing for a shake-up as Bharat Taxi officially rolls out today at 3 pm in New Delhi. Positioned as a people-first alternative to private aggregators such as Uber and Ola, the new platform introduces a cooperative ownership structure that aims to empower drivers while reducing fares for passengers. The app will be launched by Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

On X, the official All India Radio account stated that Amit Shah will be launching Bharat Taxi on February 5, 2026. The post stated that the app would strengthen the cooperative sector, while also making rides more “citizen-centric.”

The service begins operations in Delhi-NCR and is expected to gradually expand to other cities and states in the coming months.

Home Minister @AmitShah says #BharatTaxi will serve as a platform for bringing people together through cooperation and allowing them to pool small amounts of capital to make a big beginning. https://t.co/XjQYXESjiY — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 5, 2026

Bharat Taxi is a ride-hailing app built on a cooperative framework rather than the typical private company model. As per the Union Ministry of Cooperation, the service will place drivers “at the centre of ownership, operations and value creation.” The government states that this will allow drivers to get away from exploitative private players.

Though, do note that Bharat Taxi is not a direct Government of India initiative. Rather, it is run and managed by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. The cooperative has received the backing of key people who have previously worked at Amul, which is an example of one of the most successful cooperatives in the world.

What sets Bharat Taxi apart is how drivers are compensated. Each driver, referred to as a “Sarathi,” owns five shares in the cooperative. Instead of paying a percentage commission on every ride, drivers pay a flat Rs 30 daily fee to access the platform. This eliminates per-trip deductions and ensures that most of the fare goes directly to them.

The zero-commission structure is also expected to benefit riders. Officials estimate fares could be up to 30 percent cheaper than those on competing apps. Traditional aggregators often deduct Rs 30–50 per ride as commission, but Bharat Taxi’s approach allows those savings to be passed along to customers. The company claims it already has over 4 lakh registered drivers.

Safety and trust are also central to the platform’s rollout. Bharat Taxi includes a dedicated helpline and, in partnership with the Delhi Police, has established 35 special booths to handle customer concerns and complaints. All drivers must complete a verification process before joining the platform.

Before the official launch, Bharat Taxi conducted a pilot in December 2025 across Delhi and Gujarat. During this phase, the app reportedly averaged 5,500 rides per day, including 4,000 airport trips, indicating strong early adoption.

The app mirrors the features offered by major competitors, with multiple ride categories such as AC and non-AC cabs, XL vehicles, autos, and bike taxis. It also sports a modern interface designed to deliver a familiar and seamless booking experience.

With government backing and a cooperative model focused on fairness, Bharat Taxi could mark the beginning of a more inclusive chapter in India’s mobility space.