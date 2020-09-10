Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 Hunt Releases New Features

Call of Duty Mobile has released new updates for its users. The latest update brings the most-awaited Season 10. Called 'Hunt', the newest season has many exciting features extending from new maps to characters.

Season 10 Battle Pass



Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 has a new Battle Pass. This comprises Rewards, new epic soldiers like Mara – Valkyrie, Makarov – Splinter, Mace – Tombstone, Outrider – Amazonas.

It has new Epic blueprints including Echo – Demon Eyes, GKS Scion, LK 24 – Backwoods, XPR 50 – Arachnophobia. Other elements contain new epic Bloodline themed weapons and new legendary calling card – Fatal Attraction.

🎯 The Hunt 🌲

The chase is ON!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Terminal

👩🏻 Mara - Valkyrie

💀 Mace - Tombstone

💥 Echo

& more!



🆕 New season, new weapons, modes and soldiers available NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/vrTyXcDQDG — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 10, 2020



New maps



The long-awaited fan favourite map, Terminal, is at last boarding Call of Duty Mobile. The map is available for Team Death Match, Domination, Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, 10vs10 Team Death Match, 10vs10 Domination, and more. Very soon the Terminal map will be added to Ranked mode map rotation for Hardpoint and Search & Destroy.

Pine, the forest-themed map, is available with the latest Season 10. The map is available for Gun Fight and 1v1 Duel matches.

Multiplayer

For people who find multiplayer mode interesting, Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 Hunt brings a new Hardcore game mode. It is thought more intense multiplayer mode wherein users need to play with lower health, no health regeneration, no killcam, and limited HUD.

This mode has friendly fire damage also. You can play Hardcore matches in Team Death Match, Domination, Search & Destroy and Hardpoint, among others. The mode is accessible in Crash, Terminal, Standoff, Summit, Crossfire, and other maps.