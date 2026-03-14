Elon Musk Apologises to Rejected xAI Applicants as Startup Undergoes Major Rebuild

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has acknowledged significant restructuring at his artificial intelligence venture xAI, admitting the company’s initial foundation fell short and needs rebuilding from the ground up. Alongside the strategic reset, Musk also issued a public apology to candidates who were previously turned away during hiring rounds.

In a post shared on X, Musk explained that the company is undergoing deep internal changes following the departure of several early team members. He suggested that the startup’s original structure did not fully support its long-term ambitions.

Fractional Cursor acquisition.xAI taking the right steps https://t.co/hAB1Stimtu — Beff (e/acc) (@beffjezos) March 12, 2026

xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up. Same thing happened with Tesla. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2026

“xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up. Same thing happened with Tesla," Musk said in the post.

Drawing a parallel with Tesla, Musk implied that rebuilding from early missteps is part of the company’s evolution.

He also acknowledged that earlier hiring decisions may have cost the company strong talent. “Many talented people over the past few years were declined an offer or even an interview @xAI. My apologies. @BarisAkis and I are going through the company interview history and reaching back out to promising candidates," he added.

New Research Talent Joins

Amid the restructuring, Musk welcomed a new artificial intelligence researcher who announced he would work across both SpaceX and xAI. The researcher shared his enthusiasm about contributing to advanced AI development under Musk’s leadership.

I'm joining SpaceX and xAI, working closely with Elon and team to build superintelligence.Together SpaceX and xAI combine physical and digital intelligence under a leader who understands hardware at the deepest level. Add a high-agency culture with frontier-scale resources, and… pic.twitter.com/tjaPUjGUwK — Devendra Chaplot (@dchaplot) March 13, 2026

“I’m joining SpaceX and xAI, working closely with Elon and team to build superintelligence. Together, SpaceX and xAI combine physical and digital intelligence under a leader who understands hardware at the deepest level. Add a high-agency culture with frontier-scale resources, and you get the possibility to achieve something truly unique."

xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up. Same thing happened with Tesla. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2026

He also reflected on his professional journey. “I’m excited to advance the fields I’ve obsessed over for years, from robotics research to building AI models on the founding teams of Mistral and TML. Both were extraordinary journeys with extraordinary people that shaped how I think about building intelligence from the ground up. Grateful for everything that brought me here and can’t wait to get started," he added.

Musk responded warmly: “Welcome to @xAI!"

According to his LinkedIn profile, the researcher is Devendra Singh Chaplot. He previously worked with Mistral AI and served as a research scientist at Facebook AI Research. His work spans robotics, machine learning, and computer vision, earning recognition at major global conferences and mentions in publications such as MIT Technology Review and TechCrunch.

Leadership Departures Raise Questions

The restructuring comes amid exits from several founding leaders. Cofounder Yuhuai Wu recently announced his departure, saying it was “time for [his] next chapter." Soon after, fellow cofounder Jimmy Ba also stepped away, noting it was “time to recalibrate [his] gradient on the big picture."

Reports indicate additional senior figures, including Toby Pohlen and Greg Yang, have either left or may soon exit.

A report by the famous publication noted that some former employees expressed concern about the company’s direction and product decision-making processes.

These developments unfold as Musk’s broader business ecosystem — spanning SpaceX and social platform X — continues to experience structural and strategic shifts.