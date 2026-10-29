Elon Musk Says Saving Money May Become Pointless

Elon Musk shares a vision of a future where saving money for the future may not be necessary. Elon Musk believes that fast progress, in intelligence and robotics could create a world where goods and services become so widely available that people might not need to work to meet everyday needs. Elon Musk’s ideas echo the work of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk recently discussed this possibility in a post on X while responding to a user talking about financial decisions and the prospect of future abundance. The user, battleangelviv, suggested that although people should not be reckless with their money, some financial choices made today might matter less in the coming years.

Responding to the post, Musk wrote, “Saving money for the distant future is pointless with the advent of super intelligent abundance.”

His statement reflects a prediction he has made several times: AI and humanoid robots could fundamentally change the global economy, making employment optional and reducing the importance of money in everyday life.

Elon Musk predicts a future of abundance

Musk has often said that technology could one day create many goods and services that people won’t need them all. In a July 2026 interview with The Economist he said that by 2036 money might not matter anymore. He believes that progress, in intelligence and robotics could completely change the way people live.

During the interview, Musk said AI could surpass the combined intelligence of humanity in around five years. He believes increasingly capable AI systems, combined with robots that can perform physical tasks, could make essential products and services available on an unprecedented scale.

Musk described this potential future as an “age of amazing abundance”. However, he also acknowledged that global events could disrupt the path towards such a world.

Why does Musk think money could lose importance?

Money is very important in today's world because people need it to buy things they have to have like food a place to live ways to get around and medical care. They also need it for things, like fun and entertainment. Elon Musk says that if machines and robots that use intelligence can make all these things in huge amounts there might be more of them and they might cost less.

Under this scenario, people might not have to depend on regular salaries to maintain their standard of living. However, this outcome would depend on how the benefits of automation are distributed across society.

Musk has also suggested that employment could eventually become a matter of personal choice rather than financial necessity. People might continue working because they enjoy their jobs, not simply because they need an income.

He has previously discussed the possibility of governments providing income to people as automation reshapes employment.

While Musk's predictions offer a glimpse into one possible technological future, such changes are far from guaranteed. For now, his comments highlight the growing debate over how AI could reshape jobs, wealth and the role of money in society.