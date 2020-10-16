Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Get the best deals and offers upto 60-80% off

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Our weekend gets more exciting with the mega sale on Flipkart much-awaited Big Billion Days Sale. You can pick from your favourite fashion brands with great deals and discounts of upto 60 to 80% off on several categories like clothing, accessories, footwear, loungewear, and more. For sure you will find a billion reasons to feel happy as you shop. We bring some of the best fashion deals from the sale.

1. Dresses and Tops For Minimum 70% Off

Dresses and tops with a minimum 70% off on pretty LBDs, breezy maxis, shimmery bodycon and statement tops, you can rest assured that this is your chance to shop big and save big. From Tokyo Talkies, Harpa, Rare and more popular brands offering incredible discounts.

2. Glamorous and Party Sarees For Minimum 80% Off

With the festive season right around, this is the perfect time to pick beautiful sarees to notch up your ethnic looks. From rich zari detailing to intricate woven patterns, embroidery and printed patterns, you can choose from an endless collection.

3. Kurtas For Great Deals

If you love fuss-free fashion, then nothing is better than kurtas. Even to celebrate the upcoming festivities, you can collect stunning silk kurtas to stay on point.

4. Fashionable Watch

We are incomplete without wearing our favourite watch while stepping out of the house. A watch helps us to lend that finishing touch to our style statements. Feel free to choose your choice of a watch from the great offers on watches from Guess, U.S. Polo Assn, French Connection and more.

5. Discounts On Handbags - Upto 65% Off

The Flipkart Big Billions Days Sale brings great deals and offers on many handbags from brands like Caprese, Lavie and more for upto 65% off. Grab a good handbag because they all serve so many purposes.



Start shopping and grab the best deals in fashion before the deal runs out.