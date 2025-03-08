Godrej Microwave Ovens flips the script on Women’s Day with its #AManCan campaign

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group launches #AManCan campaign - a happy home initiative aimed at encouraging adoption of household chores like cooking as a life skill by men.

Some of the world's greatest chefs are men, yet traditionally, cooking and household tasks have been left to the women. #AManCan campaign shatters this stereotype with a refreshing perspective: if a man can achieve success in any sphere of life, he can just as easily whip up a delicious meal, do the dishes, or clean the laundry.

Under this initiative, Godrej Microwave Ovens has published a special cookbook, available to purchase on Amazon, titled "A ManCan Cookbook." This book is dedicated to men who haven't tried cooking yet, created by women who believe that #AManCan! It features a curated selection of microwave oven recipes and highlights how men have accomplished incredible feats throughout history – and now with a little help from Godrej Microwave Ovens, they can embrace cooking as yet another accomplishment. It celebrates the idea that the kitchen is a space for everyone, where cooking can be a shared and fulfilling experience.





#AManCan initiative will be promoted through a digital film, social posts, influencer collabs and also extended to in-store activations with creative displays across products creating an engaging customer experience. The brand also engaged influencers from different walks of life to promote the campaign. The campaign also invites men to take a pledge for sharing cooking responsibilities at home and share it with the women in their lives.

Speaking about the initiative, Swati Rathi, Head of Marketing at Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “A sample poll of women revealed that while more than 70% wanted the men in their lives to learn to cook and participate in the kitchen, about 60% also said that the men in their families hardly knew how to cook! This validated our belief in #AManCan campaign which celebrates the idea that cooking and household chores are life skills that everyone can enjoy and embrace. With this initiative, we hope to inspire people to see that cooking isn't rocket science—it's something everyone can and should participate in, turning everyday household work into a shared and joyful experience.”







