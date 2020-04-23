Google Meet Turns Alternative For ZoomApplication With All Its New Features

The novel Coronavirus has made everyone to sit at home with its contagious symptoms. The whole world is facing a huge crisis because of this pandemic. Most of the Governments have ordered people to be in lock down position to control the situation.



This made even all the software and other companies to make their employees work from home. So, now all of a sudden the need for video calling application has become necessary.

People used to conduct meetings or presentations through this video calling application but as Government as advised people to stop using this app, now Google has renamed its Hand Out application into Google Meet and has come as replacement of Zoom application.

Well, we Hans India have listed out the amazing features of Google Meet application… Have a look!

• Through a single video call, 16 people can speak with each other in a single screen.

• In case the lightening is dim in your room, the applications get adjusted itself through the AI built brightness bar and makes you appear clear on the screen.

• Users can even share the audio and video contents through 'Present A Chrome Tab' option.

• One can even zoom their whole screen and share it with the persons who are in the video call.

• Noise cancellation option can be enabled.

• One can also change their background into an official one if they don't want to make others witness their background. This is simply called as the 'Gallery View'. This feature is the most liked one in Zoom application as it would create an official background for the meetings by creating an office environment. Now, Google Meet also rolled out this feature and has shown its magic on the screen.

• Along with these features, all the G-Suite users can now utilize all the advanced features of Google Meet with a single click. Coming to the most important thing, data privacy will always be on top priority.