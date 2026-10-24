Google Privacy Policy Change: Gmail, Photos Data Could Influence Ads

Google has quietly changed how its privacy policy explains how personal data can be used to create ads. The new policy, which started on October 16 allows information from Gmail, Google Photos and Google Drive to affect the ads people see when that data is shared with Google services.

The change was first spotted by Android Authority and centres around Google’s Personal Intelligence feature. Until recently, the company’s privacy policy clearly stated that it did not use content from Gmail, Drive or Photos to show personalised advertisements. While that statement remains, Google has added an important condition.

The policy now says: "unless you choose to make data from these services available to other Google services that support personalised ads."

That means users who enable Personal Intelligence could potentially see their connected-app information play a role in how Google personalises their experience, including advertising.

How Personal Intelligence connects Gmail with ads

Google calls Personal Intelligence a way to make Search and other services more useful. For example, when you ask Search to find restaurants near your hotel, Gemini or AI Mode can use information from a hotel booking, in Gmail to give you relevant suggestions.

Once enabled, Personal Intelligence can connect information across Google services, including Discover, Maps, Shopping, Flights, Hotels, Translate and News. Even though the Gemini app does not show ads at the moment Google Search already has sponsored results. This creates a connection between personalisation and advertising.

Google insists that the feature is optional. In a statement, the company said ads will remain relevant to the user's query, the context of the response and their interests, and "will not be based directly on your Gmail inbox or Photos library."

Importantly, advertisers do not get direct access to users’ emails or photos. Google also says names and email addresses are not shared with advertisers. Ads based on sensitive categories, including health, religion, race or sexual orientation, remain prohibited.

However, there is an important distinction. Search can use summaries and inferences generated from information in emails and photos. Those insights could potentially influence the content or advertisements presented to users.

Turning off personalised ads may not be enough

Users who want to disconnect their personal information from these recommendations need to go beyond simply switching off personalised ads.

In your Google Account go to Data & privacy then choose Personalisation settings. Next click on Manage Recommendations in Search Services. Find Connected Content Apps, under Additional Personal Intelligence. Disconnect Google Workspace and Google Photos.

Users can also disable Personalised Recommendations altogether from the Search Services Personalisation page.

There is another important step to consider. As Android Authority notes, disconnecting an app does not automatically remove information that Google may have already stored in Search Services History. Even deleting the original email or photo may not remove that stored information.

To fully clear the existing data, users need to delete it separately through My Activity. Otherwise, previously collected information may remain associated with the account.