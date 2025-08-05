Google Takes Aim at Apple’s AI Setback Ahead of Pixel 10 Launch

Google is seizing the moment to promote its upcoming Pixel 10 lineup by taking a subtle swipe at Apple over its delayed rollout of AI-powered Siri. In a new ad campaign, Google indirectly referenced Apple’s missed promise, urging users to reconsider their current devices.

The ad cheekily says, “If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but it’s been coming soon for a full year, you could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone.” While Apple isn’t mentioned by name, the message is clear — Google is poking fun at the Cupertino giant for not delivering its much-anticipated personalized Siri features.

Apple recently confirmed that its next-gen AI assistant, part of its broader “Apple Intelligence” initiative, won’t arrive until 2026, a full year later than originally promised. The delay has sparked disappointment among users and even legal backlash for what some see as misleading marketing. Meanwhile, Google is positioning itself as the AI-ready alternative.

The tech giant is preparing to unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20, with pre-orders opening the same day and shipping expected to begin on August 28. The Pixel 10 lineup will include four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google is also expected to debut the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a during the same event.

As for the hardware, the standard Pixel 10 is getting a visual refresh with new color options — Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello — replacing previous shades like Peony, Wintergreen, and Porcelain. The iconic Obsidian color remains. Design-wise, the base Pixel 10 will include a triple-camera setup for the first time: a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens, which were previously exclusive to the Pro series.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will be powered by Google's next-gen Tensor G5 chip, built using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. Display sizes remain unchanged from the previous generation — 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.8 inches for the Pro XL — but battery life is expected to improve, with the Pro XL rumored to feature a 5,200mAh battery, the largest ever in a Pixel device.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, likely the most premium of the lot, keeps the same foldable design as its predecessor but comes with upgrades. These include a larger 6.4-inch cover display, thinner bezels, a 5,015mAh battery, and faster charging: 23W wired and 15W wireless via Qi2.

All new Pixel phones are expected to ship with Android 16, featuring enhanced AI integration, updated Material 3 UI elements, and possibly fresh widgets and tools. Though the design language remains familiar, the internal upgrades in performance, battery, and camera technology hint at meaningful improvements across the board.

With Apple’s AI innovations pushed to next year, Google is using the moment to lure users looking for cutting-edge features now — not later.