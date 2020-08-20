Google's Gmail and Google Drive outage is causing errors around the world

Is Gmail down? Yes. Ever since midnight Google's Gmail is not working. People on social media started complaining about the issues connecting to mail google's GSuite services, especially Gmail.

Most of the people are able to send images, but not able to attach files.

Some users complained that while we upload the attachment, its getting uploaded slowly but eventually leads to an error message saying that I need to check my network.

As on 2:14AM Eastern Time, Google's status page says that they are continuing to investigate the issue. Google also updated in the report that problems are being experienced with other products like Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs and it also indicated that few users are also facing issues while uploading content to YouTube.

Google says they are investigating the issue and will provide more information shortly.

Here are few tweets from users complaining about Google products

File attachments are failing continuously. Can't attach a 14kb file. 😑😒 pic.twitter.com/zCjQSfZooo — Ajith Lal (@AjithLalps) August 20, 2020

What happen to you @Google @Google_IDN. This happen not just once #googledown. I just tried every website such as Youtube, etc it's normal. pic.twitter.com/ApeVvDzEYx — Erie Satrya Rachmanto (@eriesatrya) August 20, 2020



