Govt warns iPhone, Mac users against old software, urges immediate updates

The Indian government has issued a serious warning for Apple device users. This warning says that if software, on iPhones, iPads, Macs and other Apple products is not updated Apple device users may be exposed to cyberattacks.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued an advisory on October 28. The advisory pointed out vulnerabilities that were found in older versions of Apple’s operating systems and software. The warning covers a range of Apple products.

The advisory says attackers could use these vulnerabilities to run code gain privileges steal secret data or bypass existing safety measures. Vulnerabilities can pop up when users open made web content, files, images, audio or video. Attackers can also take advantage of vulnerabilities, in applications or other parts of the system.

Which Apple devices are affected?

CERT-In's warning applies to older versions of several Apple operating systems and Safari. Apple released updates for the affected platforms on October 26, two days before the government advisory was issued.

For iPhone users, the affected versions include iOS releases earlier than 18.7.11, 26.7.2 or 27.2, depending on the software branch. This includes the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR on the iOS 18 branch. It also includes the iPhone 11 and newer models using the iOS 26 or 27 branches.

On iPads, versions earlier, than iPadOS 18.7.11, 26.7.2 or 27.2 are affected, depending on the device and software branch. The warning covers the iPad generation and newer supported models.

Mac users should also check their operating system. The affected versions include macOS Sequoia earlier than 15.8.2, macOS Tahoe earlier than 26.7.2 and macOS Golden Gate earlier than 27.2.

Since software availability depends on the device model people should look at the version that's already, on their own device instead of thinking that all Apple products get the same update.

What should Apple users do?

CERT-In has highlighted types of security weaknesses. These include memory corruption, buffer overflows, out‑of‑bounds read/write issues and race conditions. If these security weaknesses are exploited attackers could run code. They could also gain privileges read private data or slip past security safeguards. CERT-In warns that such attacks could damage systems or expose information.

Apple users should install the update that is available, for their device. Apple users can find updates on an iPhone or iPad by opening Settings navigating to General and selecting Software Update. Apple users who use a Mac can open System Settings go to General and then tap Software Update.

For devices that cannot run the newest major operating system users should check whether Apple has provided a security update, for the software version their device supports. Keeping devices updated remains one of the ways to close known security gaps and reduce the risk of cyberattacks.