Instagram Arrives on Apple TV With Reels, Videos and Live Shows

Instagram is now showing its video content on a screen. Instagram, which is owned by Meta, has released an app for Apple TV. This app lets users watch Reels, longer videos and live shows, on their television sets.

The new app is built for people who love Instagram but want to enjoy it on more than phones and tablets. Users can watch videos from their creators, find new content that matches what they like and pick up right where they left off—no matter which device they’re using.

Instagram claims that the TV app is built to make watching videos a shared experience, for friends and family. Instagrams move also gives creators another platform to reach audiences who prefer watching video content on a television instead of a mobile device.

The first Apple TV experience puts Reels in the middle with videos grouped into channels and played automatically as people look through the app. People can check out content; from creators they already know about and also find videos that are suggested based on what they like.

Instagram wants more than short clips, for television. Instagram also talks about videos and live shows showing that Instagram wants to bring more creator content onto television screens. Instagram lets users pause and pick up videos on any device so Instagram makes it easy to move from television to another device for watching.

Instagram expands to more TV platforms

Apple TV is the latest addition to Instagram's growing television presence. The company first began testing its TV app on Amazon Fire TV devices in the US in December 2025. It subsequently expanded to Google TV in February 2026 and Samsung smart TVs in June 2026.

In June, Meta outlined plans to bring longer creator videos, episodic series and live broadcasts to the platform. The Apple TV launch now gives users another option for accessing this expanding video experience from their televisions.

The move follows Instagram's dedicated iPad app, which arrived in September 2025 after years of requests for an interface designed specifically for Apple's tablets.

How to get Instagram on Apple TV

Users can download the Instagram app through the Apple TV App Store. The app requires ‘tvOS 26.0 or later’, so users should make sure their Apple TV is running compatible software before installing it.

With its arrival on Apple TV, Instagram is continuing to move beyond its traditional mobile-first experience and position video as a bigger part of everyday television viewing.