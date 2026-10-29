iPhone 18e Leaks: A20 Chip, 24MP Selfie Camera and Expected Price

Apple is reportedly getting ready to add the iPhone 18e to its smartphone lineup in spring 2027. The upcoming iPhone 18e is expected to have a new-generation processor and a major upgrade to the camera while keeping much of the design, from its predecessor.

According to a 9to5Mac report that cites tipster Digital Chat Station the iPhone 18e could keep the look of the iPhone 17e while adding better performance better power use and better selfie pictures. Apple has not officially announced the iPhone 18e. Early leaks give an idea of what buyers might expect about the iPhone 18e.

iPhone 18e launch timeline and expected price in India

Apple has always updated its affordable iPhone models in the spring. Based on this tradition the iPhone 18e is expected to be released in India sometime, in March or April 2027.

The smartphone might be announced at the time, as the regular iPhone 18 and the highly expected second-generation iPhone Air.

In terms of pricing, Apple is expected to position the iPhone 18e in its relatively accessible smartphone segment. For comparison, the iPhone 17e currently starts at Rs 79,900 in India following recent price revisions.

The upcoming model could be priced within a similar range. However, increasing costs of memory and storage components may influence Apple's final pricing decision. The company will need to balance hardware improvements with affordability to keep the device attractive to budget-conscious buyers.

iPhone 18e specifications and features

The iPhone 18e is expected to feature a 6.12-inch OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. If the leak proves accurate, the device will continue to miss out on ProMotion technology, which enables smoother scrolling and animations on Apple's premium iPhone models.

The display size is likely to remain similar to that of the iPhone 17e. However, it is not yet clear whether Apple will replace the traditional notch with the Dynamic Island design.

Under the hood, the smartphone could receive a substantial performance upgrade through Apple's upcoming A20 chip. Reportedly built using a 2nm manufacturing process, the processor could deliver faster performance and improved power efficiency, potentially helping extend battery life.

The rear camera setup is expected to retain a single 48-megapixel sensor, without the additional ultra-wide and telephoto lenses available on higher-end iPhones.

The biggest camera improvement could arrive on the front. Apple is rumored to upgrade the selfie camera from 12 megapixels on the iPhone 17e to a 24‑megapixel sensor, on the iPhone 18e. This camera could help users who often take selfies create content or make video calls.

Apple has not officially confirmed the iPhone 18e or its specifications. The details that are out now come from leaks. The final features, pricing and launch date may change before the official announcement.