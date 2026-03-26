Jury Finds Meta, YouTube Negligent in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case

In a significant legal development, a Los Angeles jury has held tech giants Meta and YouTube responsible for negligence in designing platforms that allegedly contributed to a young woman’s social media addiction. The verdict, seen as a potential turning point in how courts view digital platforms, comes amid rising global concern over the mental health impact of social media on children and teenagers.

The case was brought by a 20-year-old woman, identified as KGM, who accused several social media companies—including Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Snap—of exposing her to addictive platform designs from an early age. According to her testimony, she began using YouTube at six and Instagram at nine, eventually developing compulsive usage patterns that affected her mental health and personal relationships.

KGM told the court that her prolonged exposure led to depression and self-harm tendencies as early as age 10. She further stated that by 13, she had been diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder and social phobia—conditions she linked to her experiences on Instagram and YouTube. Her claims highlighted the broader risks associated with prolonged and unregulated digital consumption among minors.

Central to the case was the argument that these platforms were intentionally engineered to maximize user engagement, especially among younger audiences. Features such as infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, and algorithm-driven recommendations were presented as tools designed to keep users hooked. KGM’s lawyer drew parallels between these features and addictive mechanisms found in cigarettes and gambling platforms.

"How do you make a child never put down the phone? That’s called the engineering of addiction. They engineered it, they put these features on the phones," KGM's lawyer said in court.

After six weeks of detailed testimony from experts, company representatives, and the plaintiff, the 12-member jury delivered a 10–2 verdict in favor of KGM. The jury concluded that Meta and YouTube failed to provide adequate warnings about potential risks and that their platform designs were a substantial factor in causing harm. The companies were ordered to pay a combined $6 million in damages.

"A jury heard the evidence, heard what Meta and YouTube knew and when they knew it, and held them accountable for their conduct," KGM's lawyer said in a statement after the verdict.

Notably, this case is the first among more than 1,600 similar lawsuits to reach trial. TikTok and Snap chose to settle with the plaintiff before proceedings began.

Both Meta and YouTube have strongly disagreed with the outcome and confirmed plans to appeal. Meta argued that teen mental health is influenced by multiple factors and “cannot be linked to a single app.” YouTube, on the other hand, rejected the claims outright.

"This case misunderstands YouTube, which is a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media site," the company added.

The ruling comes alongside increasing regulatory scrutiny worldwide. Countries like Australia have already implemented age-based restrictions, while regions in Europe are considering similar steps. In India, states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are exploring curbs on underage social media use, reflecting a growing consensus on the need for tighter safeguards.