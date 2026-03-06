Meta Faces Lawsuit Over Human Review of AI Smartglasses Footage

In a startling privacy controversy, Meta is facing a US lawsuit after it was revealed that footage captured by its AI smartglasses may have been viewed by human subcontractors overseas. The lawsuit comes after an investigation found that sensitive content, including nudity and sexual activity, could be accessed by workers in Kenya.

The legal action, filed on March 4 by Gina Bartone and Mateo Canu, is being handled by Clarkson Law Firm, which has previously pursued cases against tech giants like Apple, Google, and OpenAI. The plaintiffs allege that Meta misled consumers with advertising claims that positioned its smartglasses as privacy-focused. Phrases such as “designed for privacy, controlled by you” and “built for your privacy” were cited as potentially deceptive.

“Some may record their intimate moments, while having no clue that the videos could be watched by workers overseas,” the lawsuit states, pointing out that Meta’s advertising may give users a false sense of security. The plaintiffs further argue that the company does not clearly inform users that their recordings could be reviewed by anyone other than themselves.

Addressing the controversy, Meta spokesperson Christopher Sgro emphasized that user media remains private unless voluntarily shared with the company or Meta AI. “Unless users choose to share media they’ve captured with Meta or others, that media stays on the user’s device,” he said.

Sgro added that in cases where users do share content with Meta AI, the company may employ contractors to review the data to improve the overall experience. “When people share content with Meta AI, we sometimes use contractors to review this data for the purpose of improving people’s experience, as many other companies do,” he explained. He stressed that Meta takes steps to protect privacy by filtering data and preventing identifiable information from being reviewed. Previously, the company has stated that it blurs faces in shared footage to safeguard identities.

The investigation that sparked the lawsuit was led by Swedish newspapers Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) and Goteborgs-Posten, which first reported that subcontractors could access recordings made on Meta smartglasses, such as the Meta Ray-Bans. According to reports, the company’s UK terms of service also note the possibility of human review of content shared with Meta AI, although this detail may not have been widely understood by users.

Privacy advocates argue that this case highlights the tension between AI innovation and user data protection. While AI smartglasses offer convenience and advanced features, incidents like this raise concerns over the boundaries of user consent and transparency.

As the lawsuit proceeds, it could set significant precedents for tech companies developing AI-enabled wearable devices, emphasizing the need for clear communication and robust privacy safeguards. Users around the globe are likely to watch closely, as the outcome may influence not just Meta, but the broader tech landscape regarding human oversight of AI-generated content.