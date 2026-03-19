Meta Offers Up to ₹2.7 Lakh Monthly to Creators to Post on Facebook

In a bold move to regain creator attention, Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has announced a new initiative that pays influencers to actively post on Facebook. The programme, called Creator Fast Track, offers monthly payouts of up to $3,000 (approximately ₹2.78 lakh) to creators who already have a strong following on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok.

The announcement comes as Meta looks to reposition Facebook as a preferred destination for digital creators. While platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become the go-to choices for influencers, Zuckerberg has acknowledged that Facebook has lagged behind in attracting top content creators.

Under the Creator Fast Track programme, eligibility begins with creators who have at least 20,000 followers on Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok. These creators can earn a minimum of $100 (around ₹9,300) per month. The earnings scale up significantly with audience size — creators with over 100,000 followers can earn $1,000 (approximately ₹92,000) monthly, while those crossing the one million follower mark are eligible for the maximum payout of $3,000.

However, the payouts are tied to consistent activity. Meta requires participants to post at least 15 original reels on Facebook within a 30-day period, spread across at least 10 days. This ensures that creators remain active and contribute regularly to the platform’s content ecosystem.

The financial incentive, though attractive, is not permanent. Meta will pay creators under this programme for a period of three months. After that, participants can continue earning through Facebook’s broader monetisation tools. The company has also promised to boost creators’ reach during this initial phase, helping them build a stable audience base.

Meta’s strategy appears to be aimed at drawing creators away from competing platforms and strengthening Facebook’s content ecosystem. In March 2025, Zuckerberg candidly addressed the issue, saying on The Colin and Samir Show, “I just don’t think that a lot of creators today think about Facebook as the primary place they can go. But that itself actually creates this huge arbitrage opportunity,”

Company executives have also acknowledged the challenges creators face when switching platforms. Facebook Creators VP Yair Livne told CNBC, “We have heard from established creators on other platforms that it can be hard or intimidating to get started.”

Meta revealed that it paid nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025, marking a 35 per cent increase from the previous year. Notably, 60 per cent of these earnings came from reels content, highlighting the growing importance of short-form video.

To further support creators, Meta has introduced a new “qualified-views” metric, offering clearer insights into which views are eligible for monetisation. This aims to bring greater transparency, especially in cases where brief views — such as one-second plays — may not count toward earnings.