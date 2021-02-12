Microsoft Surface Duo to launch in Europe, Canada on Feb 18

London: Microsoft's ambitious, dual-screen smartphone 'Surface Duo' will launch in the UK, France, Germany and Canada on February 18.

Priced from 1,349 pounds in the UK, the Surface Duo will be available at the Microsoft Store in the UK and retailer Currys PC World.

"Since introducing Surface Duo in August 2020, people have asked when we would make this product available outside of the US. We are pleased to share that in early 2021, we will be offering Surface Duo in Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany," the company said in a blog post.

The phone was originally priced at $1,399.99 in the US for the 128GB model, or $1,499.99 for the 256GB variant. However, Microsoft is permanently reducing the price to $999 in the US.

Surface Duo connects two PixelSense Fusion Displays to create one expansive 8.1-inch screen.

The Microsoft 365-packed device comes with a Dynamic 360-degree hinge that allows people to use each screen individually or together, across a variety of modes.

The device offers Dual 5.6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM (with two 128GB and 256GB RAM variants), a 3577mAh battery and runs Android 10.