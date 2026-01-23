Motorola Signature Debuts in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset and 50MP Sony LYTIA Triple Camera: Price, Offers, and Availability

Alongside this Signature handset, Motorola Signature launch India dubbed Moto Watch powered by global wellness platform Polar. The modern Motorola Signature will be available in two color options: Pantone Martini Olive and Pantone Carbon. The handset has an elegant, textile-inspired premium finish, crafted on a premium aircraft aluminum frame, which enhances control and class according to Motorola. The handset's sales start on January 30 through Flipkart.

Motorola hand comes in three storehouse models. The 12 GB RAM model with 256 GB of storage is priced at Rs 59999. The 16 GB RAM model with storage of 512 GB is priced at 64999. The highest- end 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage costs Rs 69,999.

In the course of offering launch deals customers have the option of choosing either of two options. Customers will receive an immediate discount on their bank account of Rs 5,000 by using HDFC Bank or Axis Bank cards.

The Motorola Signature is available in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colors, as well as textures on the back that are that are inspired of linens and twill. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phone has an aluminum frame, and is rated IP68 as well as IP69 to ensure water and dust resistance, and also has MIL-STD-810H accreditation. It has the 6.8-inch LTPO Extreme AMOLED display featuring the Super HD resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels.