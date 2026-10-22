OpenAI takes ChatGPT models to Google Cloud

OpenAI is making its artificial intelligence models widely available by bringing ChatGPT technology to Google Cloud. This is a change in how AI companies are competing with each other. The company is now focusing more on business customers. Is trying to raise up to 30 billion dollars in new funding. This step shows how OpenAI is trying to grow its influence in the enterprise market.

The partnership means Google Cloud customers will soon be able to access OpenAI's latest models through Google's ecosystem. Earlier this year, Microsoft's exclusive position around OpenAI's technology ended, allowing Amazon to offer OpenAI models through AWS. With Google now joining the list, OpenAI's models are available across the three biggest US cloud platforms.

In the coming weeks, Google Cloud users are expected to gain access to products including GPT-6 Astra and the Codex coding tool through Google's Model Garden and Antigravity coding platform.

Explaining the partnership, OpenAI said in a blog post, "Google Cloud’s longstanding investment in machine learning and AI has made it a destination for AI workloads and the developers and data scientists building them."

For businesses, the arrangement could make adopting OpenAI's technology simpler. Companies will be able to purchase the models through Google Cloud Marketplace using their existing cloud budgets. They can also avoid moving sensitive corporate data between different cloud environments simply by using OpenAI-powered tools.

The development is notable because Google's own Gemini models compete directly with OpenAI. However, cloud providers are increasingly offering customers a wider selection of AI models rather than pushing them towards a single ecosystem.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the company's goal is to provide a "broad selection of models, including those from OpenAI, so they can choose the right model for any given job, helping to deliver optimal quality and lower costs".

Despite the new partnership, OpenAI has stressed that Microsoft remains its main cloud partner.

Google's cloud business has also been gaining momentum. Its cloud revenue growth reached about 82 per cent in the second quarter, up from 63 per cent in the first quarter, helped by strong demand for AI models and custom chips. Amazon and Microsoft recorded cloud growth of 37 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

The move comes as OpenAI seeks a huge $30 billion investment at a potential $1.4 trillion valuation, while rival Anthropic prepares for an IPO. The Google Cloud integration is currently available through an invite-only preview, with a wider public rollout expected soon.