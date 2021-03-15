Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 all set to launch in India on March 24

Realme has announced the release date for the Realme 8 series. Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro is all set to launch on March 24 in India. The company also confirmed that the Realme 8 is expected to feature a 64-megapixel quad camera, and the Realme 8 Pro may come with a 108-megapixel camera.

The Realme 8 series launch event is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST on March 24. It will get streamed live on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Realme has been teasing its upcoming phones highlighting main specifications. Realme 8 Pro is expected to offer the best camera in a smartphone from the company. It is seen in an icy blue colourway with the rear cameras stacked in the upper left corner.

According to official teasers shared by insider Mukul Sharma, Realme 8 Pro will also come with 50W fast charging support. The smartphone will also come in black and will feature a perforated screen. As for the Realme 8, it will feature a Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole selfie camera. The smartphone is seen in two colour options, silver and black, with the "Dare To Leap" branding highlighted in a metallic finish.

Both phones have also been leaked. Realme 8 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, while Realme 8 will come with Snapdragon 720G processor. The Realme 8 series is also expected to feature displays with high refresh rates and contain up to 8GB of RAM with an internal storage of 128GB.