Realme GT 6T, iQOO Neo 10R and more; Top 5 smartphones under ₹30,000 in June 2025

The mid-range smartphone segment in India is buzzing with high-performance, stylish devices under ₹30,000. With powerful processors, fast charging, sleek designs, and feature-rich cameras, here are five of the best picks for June 2025:

1. Realme GT 6T 5G – Speed Meets Smart Tech

Price: ₹24,998

Realme’s GT 6T 5G sets the benchmark with India’s first Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. With an AnTuTu score crossing 1.5 million, it’s built for performance lovers. Add a massive 5,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging, and you’ve got a gaming and streaming powerhouse. The display boasts flagship-level brightness and AI eye-care features for comfort during extended use.

2. iQOO Neo 10R 5G – Gaming Beast With Brains

Price: ₹26,998

Gamers, meet your match. The iQOO Neo 10R rocks the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, scoring over 1.7 million on AnTuTu. Its slim frame packs a 6,400mAh battery, charging quickly with 80W support. With a sharp 1.5K AMOLED screen, 90fps gameplay, and a 50MP Sony camera, it's made for intense multitasking and visual excellence.

3. Vivo V30e 5G – Sleek, Stylish, and Stable

Price: ₹27,990

For those who love a clean UI and elegant looks, Vivo’s V30e 5G delivers. Powered by a Snapdragon chip and Android 14, it offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. No gimmicks—just reliable, smooth performance in a slim, stylish frame.

4. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G – Trustworthy and Tough

Price: ₹27,799

Samsung brings its premium polish to the mid-range space with the Galaxy A35 5G. The 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, Nightography-ready 50MP camera, and IP67 dust/water resistance make it a smart choice for longevity. It also comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and promises 5 years of security updates—rare at this price.

5. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G – Rugged Beauty With AI Brains

Price: ₹27,999

The Oppo F27 Pro+ stands out with its leather-textured back and premium design. But it’s more than just good looks—it’s IP69-rated and features Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, the Dimensity 7050 chip and 5,000mAh battery (67W charging) keep it going strong. AI tools like Eraser and Portrait Retouch make it ideal for social media-ready photography.





If you’re looking to upgrade without overspending, these sub-₹30,000 smartphones offer serious bang for your buck. Whether you’re a gamer, binge-watcher, or camera enthusiast, there’s a perfect mid-ranger waiting for you in June 2025.