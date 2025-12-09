Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Sees Massive Rs 35,000 Price Cut on Flipkart: Here’s How the Offer Works

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra has once again surged into the spotlight, thanks to a significant price cut that places it among the most attractive flagship deals under the Rs 1 lakh bracket. Despite the recent launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the previous generation model continues to hold its ground—now boosted by one of its lowest-ever prices on Flipkart.

For buyers waiting patiently for a compelling drop, the deal has finally arrived. The 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, specifically in the titanium black finish, is now listed at Rs 98,989 on Flipkart. This marks a straight discount of more than Rs 31,000 compared to its original price. The more appealing part of this offer is its simplicity—no coupon codes, no limited-time flash sale windows, and no invite-only access. The reduced price is openly available to all users.

The savings don’t stop there. Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can avail an additional Rs 4,000 cashback, effectively dropping the price to Rs 94,989. Combined with the flat discount, the total benefit amounts to roughly Rs 35,000. Even those without the Axis card can still claim a smaller but useful Rs 1,000 discount with SBI credit cards. For those planning to upgrade, Flipkart is also offering exchange bonuses up to Rs 57,409, though the final value naturally varies based on the device’s condition and age.

Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra had briefly touched Rs 78,999 during the platform’s previous BuyBuy Sale—an offer that generated a lot of buzz at the time. While that exceptionally low price has not returned, the current offer still positions the phone as one of the top premium options below Rs 1 lakh, particularly for users who may have missed the earlier sale event.

Should you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now?

A big reason the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains relevant—even after the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s debut—is Samsung’s decision not to overhaul the lineup drastically this year. While the S25 Ultra brings a new processor, an expanded vapour chamber, advanced AI features, and a fresh 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, the S24 Ultra still retains a flagship-level package that will satisfy most premium smartphone buyers.

Its titanium frame continues to offer a sturdy, premium feel, while the flat display with strong anti-reflective coating remains one of the best in the segment. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the device handles heavy apps, gaming, and multitasking with ease. The 200-megapixel primary camera continues to deliver excellent detail, dynamic range, and clarity across varied lighting conditions. Meanwhile, the S Pen remains a standout feature for productivity users, artists, and those who appreciate precise input.

Samsung’s strong software support—known for extended update cycles—further adds long-term value, making the S24 Ultra a reliable buy for users who prefer upgrading only after several years. Combined with the new sub-Rs 1 lakh pricing, the phone becomes an even more compelling purchase.

A few shortcomings to consider

The Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t without flaws. Its large footprint may not appeal to everyone; charging speeds lag behind some fast-charging competitors; and there’s a noticeable drop in camera consistency between the 10x optical zoom and intermediate zoom levels. However, these issues are minor compared to the overall strong performance and premium experience the device delivers.

With the current discount bringing the Galaxy S24 Ultra into a more accessible price range, the phone stands out as one of the best flagship choices for users wanting top-tier features without stepping into six-figure territory.