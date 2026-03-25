Samsung Set to Unveil Galaxy A57 and A37 Smartphones This Evening

Samsung is preparing to expand its popular A-series lineup with the expected launch of two new smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Samsung Galaxy A37 — later today (March 25). The company has teased the arrival through an official promotional image that shows the side profile of one of the devices, highlighting a metallic frame with aligned power and volume buttons. The rear camera module appears to follow Samsung’s familiar vertically stacked design language.

While Samsung has not officially revealed detailed specifications, a dedicated microsite for the launch is already live and includes a “Notify Me” option for users who want real-time updates. The page confirms that the new Galaxy A-series devices will be introduced at 5:30 PM IST.

Galaxy A57: Expected Specifications and Features

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A57 is likely to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, suggesting an emphasis on fluid visuals and vibrant color reproduction.

Under the hood, the device may be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1680 chipset. Memory and storage options are expected to go up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, positioning the phone as a strong midrange performer capable of handling multitasking and demanding applications.

For photography, the Galaxy A57 is rumored to sport a triple-camera setup comprising:

50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

12MP ultra-wide lens

5MP additional sensor

On the front, users may get a 12MP selfie camera for video calls and social media content.

Battery life could be another strong point, with expectations of a 5,000mAh battery supported by 45W fast charging, allowing quicker top-ups and extended daily use.

On the software side, the smartphone is expected to ship with Android 16 layered with One UI 8.5. Additional features may include dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient security.

Color options tipped for the Galaxy A57 include Charcoal, Icy Blue, Grey, Lilac, and Navy.

Galaxy A37: What Might Be Different

The Galaxy A37 is expected to share most of its hardware and features with the A57 but with a few distinctions. Reports suggest it could come with a slightly larger 6.7-inch display, offering more screen real estate for streaming and gaming.

Performance may be driven by the Exynos 1480 chipset instead, which would place it a tier below the A57 in processing power but still suitable for everyday performance.

The device is anticipated to launch in White, Charcoal, Greygreen, Lavender, and Navy color variants.

Durability and Software Experience

Both upcoming smartphones are expected to offer IP68 certification, providing protection against dust and water — a feature typically seen in premium devices.

They are also likely to run the same One UI version found on Samsung’s latest flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, ensuring users get modern interface features and long-term software support.

With the official unveiling just hours away, Samsung appears set to strengthen its midrange portfolio with devices that blend durability, performance, and refined design.