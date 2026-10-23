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SBI says all customer funds safe after cyberattack
In Short
SBI says all customers affected by the cyber incident have been notified, while their account balances and funds remain safe.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has shared news, about a cyberattack that seems to have revealed the details of 3,900 customers. The State Bank of India (SBI) mentioned that it has reached out to each customer whose personal information was found in the cyberattack.
In a post on X, SBI said affected customers were contacted through email and WhatsApp. The bank reiterated that the incident did not put customers’ funds at risk.
“Further to our earlier post regarding the recent cyber incident, the Bank has individually informed all customers whose data was identified as being involved, through email and/or WhatsApp,” the bank said. “We reiterate that your account balances and funds are safe with us.”
SBI also urged customers to stay careful while using banking services. The bank advised users not to reveal banking. "Never share your OTP, PIN or password with anyone and remain vigilant, against calls, messages and emails " SBI added.
Nearly 3,900 customer records exposed
The latest update follows SBI’s disclosure that the cyber incident involved 3,897 customer records. The information reportedly included personally identifiable information (PIF), such as names, email addresses, phone numbers and loan-related details.
A hacker group known as Siriusim reportedly claimed responsibility for the breach and alleged that the stolen information had been put up for sale on the dark web. SBI, however, has not identified the source of the attack.
The bank said it received alerts about the suspected data exposure on October 16 from its threat intelligence service provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).
SBI had earlier said that the incident did not have an impact on its IT infrastructure, core business operations, financial performance or business continuity. The bank also emphasized that protecting customer information and financial assets remains a priority and that protecting customer information and financial assets is a key priority, for SBI.
“We reiterate that safety of our customers' financial assets, data and their trust in us remain our highest priorities,” the bank said.
SBI said a detailed investigation into the incident is currently underway. The hacker group had earlier claimed access to 3.75 lakh rows of data in CSV format and 2,722 PDF files, which allegedly contained sensitive personal information.
For customers, SBI’s latest communication provides reassurance that the reported exposure involved customer records, while the bank maintains that account balances and funds remain safe.
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