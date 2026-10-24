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SJM urges Centre to deny licence to Musk's Starlink
In Short
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has asked PM Narendra Modi to deny satellite broadband permission to Elon Musk's Starlink, citing national security and gateway routing concerns.
MUMBAI: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Friday urged the Centre to deny permission to Elon Musk-owned Starlink to launch commercial satellite broadband services in India, citing national security concerns and alleging that its technology poses challenges to meeting India's regulatory requirements.
In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a demonstration against Starlink at the Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated organisation said the company's use of laser-based satellite links to transmit data directly between satellites raises concerns about Indian internet traffic bypassing domestic gateways during security-related emergencies.
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