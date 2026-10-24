SJM urges Centre to deny licence to Musk's Starlink

MUMBAI: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Friday urged the Centre to deny permission to Elon Musk -owned Starlink to launch commercial satellite broadband services in India, citing national security concerns and alleging that its technology poses challenges to meeting India's regulatory requirements.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a demonstration against Starlink at the Teen Murti Chowk in New Delhi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated organisation said the company's use of laser-based satellite links to transmit data directly between satellites raises concerns about Indian internet traffic bypassing domestic gateways during security-related emergencies.