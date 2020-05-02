Social Media Giant Facebook Rolls Out A New Feature

Facebook… This social media platform is known for connecting people. It makes friends chat with each other, business people to extend their hands with their official pages and media platforms to share news to the people.



Now, Facebook management has rolled out a new feature for all its users. Now all the users of this platform can transfer pictures, videos and other media attachments to their Google Photos accounts with just a click.

One can happily transfer their data to Google account with a few steps. There is no limit on transferring the data. To access this feature, all the Facebook users need to visit 'Your Facebook Information' menu from the settings bar and then select the option of 'Transfer a copy of your photos or videos'.

Facebook has also enabled the security for this feature… One needs to definitely enter their password to make the transfer begin to the Google storage service.