Sridhar Vembu Says Meta-Level Skills Are Key to Success in AI Era

Artificial intelligence is changing work environments quicker than ever before causing new worries, about job safety and the abilities workers need to stay important. Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu thinks that just using AI tools is not enough to be successful.

Vembu recently sparked a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) after warning about the growing impact of AI on computer-based jobs. Highlighting the risks facing employees, he said that "one smart person using AI can perform the work of 10 people."

His remarks underline how AI could reshape traditional office roles, allowing skilled professionals to handle workloads that previously required larger teams.

AI Users Are Becoming Busier at Work

The discussion gained momentum when X user Sindhu Hariharan responded to Vembu's post with an interesting observation about workplace productivity.

According to Hariharan, employees who actively use AI tools are becoming increasingly busy because they can complete tasks faster and take on additional responsibilities.

Meanwhile, those who have not embraced AI are "still happily taking things slow."

Her observation highlights an emerging workplace divide, where AI adoption is changing not only productivity levels but also how responsibilities are distributed among employees.

Why Meta-Level Skills Matter

In a conversation with Hariharan Vembu explained that productivity driven by AI relies strongly on intelligence and, on the ability of people to make decisions.

He listed three skills that professionals must have to work well with AI.

First employees must know what they want and must tell AI systems in clear terms. Without instructions even the best tools can fail to give useful answers.

Second users should know how to split problems into small manageable parts that AI can solve quickly.

Third professionals must keep watching the results that AI produces find mistakes and fix the system whenever it goes the way.

Vembu called these abilities "meta-level skills". Compared them to the knowledge that system architects usually have.

"AI boosts their productivity substantially now. We are seeing all this in action already," he added.

Human Skills Will Remain Important

Vembu's comments suggest that the future workplace will reward employees who combine technical understanding with problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

As businesses increasingly adopt AI, professionals who can effectively direct and supervise these tools may enjoy a significant productivity advantage.

The message is clear: AI may automate several routine tasks, but human judgment, planning and oversight will remain essential for making the technology truly effective.