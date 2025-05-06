Top 5G Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 25,000 in May 2025: Nothing Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro and More

If you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone this May and have a budget of₹25,000, the Indian market has plenty to offer. With 5G becoming mainstream,even mid-range smartphones are now packed with powerful processors, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, and multi-camera setups rivalling flagshipdevices. Whether you're looking for strong performance, stylish looks, orfuture-proof software support, this segment has something for everyone.

Here’s a list of the best smartphones you can buy in May 2025 under ₹25,000.These devices offer impressive hardware and ensure you stayconnected with the latest tech trends, including 5G support, long-termsoftware updates, and quick charging. 1. Nothing Phone 3a





The Nothing Phone 3a represents the company’s latest push into the mid-range space, and it bringswith it a few notable upgrades. Most significantly, it switches from MediaTekto Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 ,which offers better power efficiency and thermal performance.

The signature Glyph interfacereturns, letting users customise how their phone lights up for calls andnotifications. On the front is a crisp 120HzAMOLED display, while on the software side, it runs Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15. Battery life is reliable thanks to a 5,000mAhcell, and a new 50MPtelephoto lens enhances the phone’s photography versatility,especially for zoom shots. Priced at ₹24,999,and available in black, white,and a fresh bluecolourway, the Phone 3a balances aesthetics and performance in a clean,minimalist package. 2. CMF Phone 2 Pro





The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a standout in this price segment, offering featurestypically found in much more expensive phones. It introduces a triple camerasetup with a 50-megapixel telephotolens , which is a rare inclusion at this price point. This issupported by a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera ,giving users great flexibility when shooting.

The display has seen a big upgrade too — a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness,making it easy to view even under harsh sunlight. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipsetand running on the smooth Nothing OS3.2, the phone ensures a clean and responsive user experience. You also get three years of Androidupdates and six yearsof security patches, which adds long-term value. The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, and yes, thecharger is included in the box. One cool new addition is the Essential Key, a customisableshortcut button to access notes, apps, or AI tools. At ₹18,999, this is a well-roundedoption for most users. 3. Lava Agni 3 5G





For users looking for something unique, the Lava Agni 3 5G introduces an innovative dual-display design . On the front,there’s a 6.78-inch curved AMOLEDpanel with 1.5Kresolution , HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate . But what sets it apart is the 1.74-inch rear display that can beused to check notifications, control media, or take selfie previews.

The phone runs on MediaTek’sDimensity 7300X processor, with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring fast app launchesand smooth multitasking. A 5,000mAhbattery with 66W fastcharging keeps downtime minimal. Lava has also committed to threeAndroid version updates and four years of security patches, something not oftenseen at this price level. The phone ships with clean software and minimalbloatware, making for a pleasant out-of-the-box experience. 4. Poco X7 5G





Poco continues to cater to performance enthusiasts, and the Poco X7 5G is no exception. Itsbold design choices—available in silver,green, and Poco’s signature yellow —stand out visually.Inside, it’s powered by the MediaTekDimensity 7300 Ultra , paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage , providing amplepower for multitasking and gaming.