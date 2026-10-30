Upcoming AI Updates in November 2026: Major Developments to Watch

Artificial intelligence is heading into another busy month, with November 2026 expected to bring important changes across AI platforms, enterprise technology and developer tools. While some developments already have announced timelines, others are expected based on company plans and industry reports. After a fast-moving October that saw major developments from companies including OpenAI and Anthropic, November could continue the momentum. Here are some of the key AI developments to watch.

November 12: Anthropic’s Updated AI Policy

Anthropic is scheduled to introduce changes to its usage policy on November 12. The update could affect how developers and businesses use Claude and its related AI services.

The change comes as AI companies face growing pressure to establish clearer rules around the use of increasingly capable models.

November 16: Anthropic IPO Could Take Centre Stage

Anthropic’s planned public offering could become one of November’s biggest AI industry stories. The company filed paperwork to go public in October, and reports indicate that its IPO could take place during the week of November 16. The move would give investors a closer look at the finances, growth plans and enormous infrastructure requirements of one of OpenAI’s biggest rivals.

November 17-20: Microsoft Ignite

Microsoft Ignite is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20. AI is expected to remain a major focus as Microsoft continues expanding Copilot, AI agents and enterprise AI services. The event could provide more details about Microsoft's next-generation AI tools and how businesses can use them.

November 30: OpenAI Platform Changes

November 30 could mark an important date for OpenAI developers. Several platform tools and APIs are scheduled to be discontinued, including Agent Builder, the Evals dashboard and API, along with the v1/prompts API.

Developers using these services may need to prepare for the transition before the deadline.

November 30: Claude Sonnet 4.5 API Retirement

Anthropic is also scheduled to retire Claude Sonnet 4.5 from its API on November 30. Developers relying on the model will need to consider alternative models or migration options.

November 30: AWS re Begins

Amazon Web Services' re 2026 is scheduled to begin on November 30. AI and cloud computing are expected to be major themes, with potential announcements around models, infrastructure and enterprise AI services.

With AI development moving rapidly, November could prove to be another important month for the industry, particularly for developers and businesses preparing for the next phase of AI adoption.