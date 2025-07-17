URBAN Launches India’s Slimmest GaN Charger ‘Lumen’ with 67W Output, Dual-Port and Global Travel Support

URBAN Smart Wearables, the well-known homegrown technology brand, has launched ‘Lumen’—India’s slimmest 67W GaN Charger. With advanced GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology & super slim design, URBAN Lumen delivers a massive 67W power output in an ultra-slim flat form roughly the size of a credit card that sits flush against walls and sockets. Travel-friendly and delivering up to four times faster charging than standard chargers the same size, it generates minimal heat and leaves a smaller carbon footprint. Available at an introductory price of Rs.1,799, the Lumen 67W GaN charger is available on the company's official website www.gourban.in , Amazon, Flipkart, and all leading offline retail chains across India.

Designed for versatility, Lumen features a dual-port setup with USB-A and Type-C outputs, enabling users to charge multiple devices at once. It also comes with interchangeable global plugs suitable for US, UK, and EU sockets and a detachable adapter, making it ideal for international travel. Its foldable, ultra-slim design fits easily into tight spaces — behind sofas, in tight travel slots, or under desks.





Designed to work across devices, Lumen supports iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows, including macbooks, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It is a practical solution for the everyday hassles of bulky chargers and tangled cables and is designed for modern users on the go. With its sleek, space-saving design and powerful 67W output, the URBAN LUMEN eliminates common issues like bent wires, blocked sockets, and the need for multiple adapters.

The charger is BIS certified and features smart voltage adjustment to safeguard devices from thermal and power fluctuations. It features a matte soft-touch finish that not only feels premium but adds to the charger’s modern, minimalist appeal. Its refined detailing and smooth contours make it a stylish tech accessory—whether placed on a desk, packed in a travel pouch, or carried to work, college, or events. Beyond the looks, Lumen delivers powerful performance—capable of charging MacBooks and iPhones up to 60% in just 30 minutes, while also offering fast-charging support for Android devices.

Combining form and function, the Lumen7W GaN Charger is built for those who value performance without compromising on aesthetics.





Speaking about the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, said “With URBAN Lumen, we wanted to address the problem of users juggling multiple chargers, bulky adapters and experiencing slow charging on the move, without compromising on aesthetics and ease. Delivering performance that is efficient, functional and enhances everyday experience is at the heart of our brand promise and with Lumen, we bring all of that together in one premium product. ”

Key Features & Specifications

67W GaN Power Output: Charges laptops, tablets, and phones up to 4x faster using PD and QC protocols with lower heat generation.

Charges laptops, tablets, and phones up to 4x faster using PD and QC protocols with lower heat generation. Ultra-Slim Form: Sits flush to walls and sockets in tight spaces like behind the sofa or TV unit.

Sits flush to walls and sockets in tight spaces like behind the sofa or TV unit. Dual Ports: USB-A (up to 27W) and Type-C (up to 67W) allow simultaneous charging of two devices.

USB-A (up to 27W) and Type-C (up to 67W) allow simultaneous charging of two devices. Global Plug System: Includes interchangeable US, UK, and EU plugs for international travel.

Includes interchangeable US, UK, and EU plugs for international travel. Dual Device Charging Support: Supports laptop and phone charging simultaneously across IoS, Mac, Android and Windows devices

Supports laptop and phone charging simultaneously across IoS, Mac, Android and Windows devices Safe Charge Protection: BIS-certified with smart chip technology for protection against thermal surges and voltage fluctuations.

BIS-certified with smart chip technology for protection against thermal surges and voltage fluctuations. Compact and Lightweight: Travel-ready and suitable to carry to work, events, college, and flights.









Price and Availability

The URBAN Lumen 67W GaN Charger is available at a special launch price of Rs. 1,799. Customers can purchase it via URBAN’s official website ( gourban.in ), as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners across India.

As URBAN pioneers India’s slimmest charger, it continues to redefine innovation and premium in mobile accessories category at competitive pricing.